02.02.2021 Headlines

Bagbin thanks God for making him Speaker of Parliament

By Eric Joe Ayivi
The Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has attended a Thanksgiving mass held for him at the Christ The King Church in Accra yesterday on his successful election to the high office.

Mr Bagbin, speaking at the service expressed gratitude to God for the honour done him and has asked for wisdom to serve God and country.

According to him, he considers himself "a mere vessel in the creative hands of God to do good according to his guidance and direction”.

He said he is humbled to be part of Ghana’s leadership during this crucial times of the country’s history and has therefore called on all and sundry to pray and support him in this journey.

The Thanksgiving Mass was presided over by Father Andrew Nii Lante Campbell.

The service was attended by spouse of the Speaker, First and Second Deputy Speakers, Old and current Members of Parliament, Clerk to Parliament and Staff of Parliament.

Others were running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 election, Prof Jane Nana Opoku Agyeman, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo, family members of the Speaker and well-wishers.

Eric Joe Ayivi
Eric Joe Ayivi

News Contributor

