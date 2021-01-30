ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
30.01.2021

Coalition Of CSOs Working In Governance visits Bagbin

By Eric Joe Ayivi
A six member delegation from the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations working in the area of governance, has called on the Speaker of Parliament to explore ways by which Parliament and Civil Society can collaborate effectively to push the democratic development agenda of the country forward.

The delegation was led by the Executive Director of Star Ghana Foundation, Ibrahim Tanko, who, on congratulating the Speaker on his election, recollected the many projects undertaken by Civil Society Organizations and Parliament in the past and expressed the hope of more collaborative efforts in the future.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rashid Draman outlined seven key issues that Civil Society expects Parliament to work on expeditiously. These include strengthening of the Parliamentary Training Institute, strengthening of the Legislative Drafting Unit of Parliament revision of the Standing Orders consensus building in Parliament, and negotiations and mediation in Parliament.

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin emphasised that one of the key things he seeks to do during his tenure as Speaker is to create and maintain a bi-partisan Parliament which will work to maintain a balance of power among the various arms of government.

The Speaker also emphasised the need for Members to work closely together, building consensus and putting the country first in all their deliberations and actions.

Members of the group that called on the Speaker are Ibrahim Tanko Executive Director Star Ghana Foundation, Dr. Kwesi Jonah,a fellow IDEG, Regina Amanfo from CDD, Beauty Emefa Narteh, Executive Director Ghana Anti-Corruption Coaltion, and Faruza Salisu a Programme Officer from Star Ghana Foundation.

