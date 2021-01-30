ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.01.2021 General News

Don't allow cowardness to overtake your professional ethics — Muslims Executive Foundation to journalists

By King Amoah
Mr,Musah Abubakari
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Mr,Musah Abubakari

The Chairman of the Moslems Executive Foundation (M.E.F) in Kumasi, Mr Musah Abubakari has blamed Ghanaian journalists for covering up the violent incidents of the December 7 2020 general elections.

Speaking to the modernghana News in an interview, Mr, Musah noted that during the December 7 general elections, security brutalities, snatching of ballot boxes, forced voting by some party supporters, assaults among other constitutional blunders greeted the electoral process of which the media was expected to expose such crimes

According to him, but for reasons best known to some of the media houses, they failed to voice out the truth as required by the ethics that govern the practice of journalism.

Mr, Musah pointed out that the kind of media reportage Ghanaians witnessed on the election day was very shameful and a deliberate attempts by certain media houses to cover up.

Mr Musah noted that one of the core mandates of journalists are among others, is to defend the truth even at gunpoint.

Chairman Musah indicated that the sad events of December 7 2020 general elections which was blind spotted by the media was the worst accounts Ghanaians ever witnessed since the country entered into democratic era.

Musah posited that since from the period of the late ex-President Rawlings down to the ex-President John Dramani Mahama, the country has never witnessed such a shameful and biased media coverage on elections before.

He alleged that the Electoral Commissioner Jean Mensa and government have silenced the media, else there would be no political rift in the country when the media stood firm to report the alleged electoral malpractices as it was in the past.

But in spite of all the happenings in the electoral process, Mr Musah admonished Ghanaians to bury their differences and learn lessons from the 2020 elections.

Muslems Executive Foundation is a Muslem Non-governmental Organization in Kumasi, consists of University lectures, lawyers journalists, politicians, economists, businessman, accountants among other intellectuals whose core mandate are among other things, educate Muslem communities especially, the youth on educational matters, custom, entrepreneurial skills, religious affairs and marriage counselling.

King Amoah
King Amoah

News Contributor from KumasiPage: KingAmoah

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Coalition Of CSOs Working In Governance visits Bagbin
30.01.2021 | General News
Tribute To J. J. Rawlings From The Victims Of His Atrocities
29.01.2021 | General News
Gov't commends stakeholders for cooperation during Rawlings’ funeral
28.01.2021 | General News
Savana Signatures Recognized as a Distinguished Humanitarian NGO
28.01.2021 | General News
WaterAid Ghana builds capacity of media, other stakeholders on climate change
28.01.2021 | General News
Ghana gets €9.7m EU grant to improve access to power in sub-region
27.01.2021 | General News
Musicians urged to release songs that transform society
26.01.2021 | General News
Restrict attendance to Rawlings funeral to control covid-19 spread — GMA
25.01.2021 | General News
Nine African nations, Iran to lose UN voting rights over unpaid dues
25.01.2021 | General News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Mahama Ayariga’s motion is a populist journey to court publi...
2 hours ago

Petitioner will not testify in court — Ayine
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line