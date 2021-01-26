We won’t hesitate shutting down churches again if gov't directs – Christian Council

Listen to article

The Christian Council of Ghana say churches will not hesitate to close down should the government decide to ban all forms of social gatherings to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This follows suggestions by the Ghana Medical Association to government to ban all forms of social activities to reduce the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers.

“Government should as a matter of urgency, restrict social gatherings such as church services, parties, funerals, clubs and other forms of social gatherings of such nature.”

This, the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo has welcomed.

According to him, if that's the best decision in this fight, then the churches are ever ready to comply.

He however suggested that, the churches have complied with all preventive protocols established in this fight.

“For us as a church, we believe we have adhered strictly to every measure to fight this COVID-19 pandemic and so if the government should go by that measure which is advocated by GMA, the churches will come together and then make an input.”

“If it becomes very necessary as it was in the earlier one that there should be a total ban per the data and statistics, then we might go with it but if it will also mean going by the earlier limiting capacity, we would do as such.”

He however bemoaned a situation where the ban will be adhered to by others and disregarded by some.

“But if it comes that there should be a total ban which affects everybody then the churches cannot be exempted.”

---citinewsroom