Listen to article

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor has filed past the mortal remains of ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Kufuor was at the Accra International Conference Centre earlier this morning to pay his last respect to his departed fierce rival.

Mr Rawlings died on November 12, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was born in 1947, ten years before Ghana gained independence from Britain.

---DGN online