ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.01.2021 Regional News

We'll support you to consolidate development in the Northern region---group assures minister-designate

By Abraham Ananpansah
We'll support you to consolidate development in the Northern region---group assures minister-designate
Listen to article

A group calling itself "Agenda 25,000" has thrown its full weight behind the Northern Regional minister-designate, Shani Alhassan Shaibu.

The pro-New Patriotic Party group holds the firm conviction that the president made the right choice of appointment and are extremely elated about the decision of the number one gentlemen of the land.

In a congratulatory message signed by its secretary, Zakaria Ibrahim Alhassan (Lawyer), the group expressed its readiness to work with the regional minister for what it described, "consolidated development of the region".

They expressed gratitude to the president for the appointment which in their estimation was timely and right.

"You have worked so hard for the party and created the necessary advantage to convince the president of your potential and abilities and it paid off in the end.

We were extremely thrilled once your name was mentioned as the regional minister-designate for the northern region.

We believe in your potentials and are more than prepared to fully support you for a consolidated development of the region".

It is the solemn hope of the group that the minister-designate will be approved by the appointment committee of parliament and handed his instrument of office to begin the process of putting the Northern Region on the path of progress and development.

They further wished him well as he prepares to meet the appointment Committee, whilst making effort to rally the support of the region for his impending stewardship.

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Communication Students’ Awards 2021 opens nominations
26.01.2021 | Regional News
Ga East MCE urges good maintenance of new Kwabenya-Atomic Biogas Toilet facility
25.01.2021 | Regional News
AirtelTigo donates items to Kumasi Children’s Home
24.01.2021 | Regional News
I'm ever ready to serve East Gonja Municipality if given the chance---Alhaji Rafik
24.01.2021 | Regional News
Upper West: President Akufo-Addo commended for retaining Dr. Hafiz as Minister
23.01.2021 | Regional News
JOSPONG Group appreciates staff
23.01.2021 | Regional News
Ga East MCE commissions ultra-modern biogas toilet facility at Kwabenya-Atomic
25.01.2021 | Regional News
Aspiring DCE for Kadjebi, Alhaji Tanko Yakubu outlines his vision for the District
22.01.2021 | Regional News
Tropenbos Ghana holds one-day media fraternisation; Introduces Pilot projects
22.01.2021 | Regional News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Include private tertiary institutions to absorption of fees ...
4 hours ago

Mahama ‘playing legal tricks’ to delay Election Petition cas...
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line