Covid-19: Larry King reported dead

Veteran US broadcaster, Larry King, has succumbed to Coronavirus.

He was taken to hospital in Los Angeles in late December after testing positive for coronavirus.

King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to Ora Media.

Ora Media which King co-founded did not give his cause of death.

His glittering broadcasting career spanned more than six decades.

He battled Type-2 diabetes and had suffered from lung cancer, angina and heart attacks in recent years. King was aged 87.

—DGN Online