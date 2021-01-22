ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.01.2021 Headlines

Speaker rejects Majority’s demand to halt vetting over revision of standing orders

Speaker rejects Majority’s demand to halt vetting over revision of standing orders
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has rejected a suggestion from Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for vetting of newly nominated ministers to be suspended until the House adopts the revised standing orders.

The move is expected to change the 13:13 membership of the appointments committee as currently constituted.

Answering a question from North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on the composition of outstanding committees during the adoption of the business committee report, the Suame MP argues composition of all other committees must be on ice until the new standing orders come into force.

Minority leader and ranking member for the committee on appointments Haruna Iddrisu demanded an immediate meeting of the committee to kickstart the process of soliciting for memoranda from the public on the nominees even in the absence of chair of the committee first deputy speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu

Also, deputy minority whip Ahmed Ibrahim questioned the basis for any suggestion of suspension of vetting for the adoption of the new standing orders.

The Speaker subsequently ruled the appointments committee in its current form must go commence processes towards vetting Nana Addo’s ministerial nominees.

---starrfm

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees recycled – Haruna Iddrisu
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Rawlings’ funeral preparations on course – Gov't
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: Ghana not part of countries banned by Netherlands – Embassy in Ghana clarifies
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo cut off 22 ministers in second term
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Accra Regional Health Directorate responds to alleged ‘Baby Harvesting’ in some private health facilities
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Laying-In-State of Rawlings begins Sunday
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo appoints physically challenged man as Oti Regional Minister
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: Three inmates test positive in Walewale
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Reducing ministers to 85 still too high – Gyampo tells Akufo-Addo
22.01.2021 | Headlines
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Pay attention to infrastructure dev't in your second term — ...
19 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees recycled – Haruna Iddrisu
19 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line