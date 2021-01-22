ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.01.2021 Social News

Police retrieve body of 30-year-old man partially buried in Kpaguri

Police retrieve body of 30-year-old man partially buried in Kpaguri
Listen to article

The Ghana Police Service has exhumed a body partly buried in Kpaguri, a suburb of the Wa Municipality.

“The body revealed was a male adult aged about 30 years, stands at about 6 feet tall and was seen wearing a pair of jeans trousers and a T-shirt”, the Inspector Gideon Ohen Boateng said in a statement.

The body examined by Dr Alhassan Ayariga of the Wa Municipal Hospital said: “No marks of violence were detected as a result of its decomposition stage.”

The Police are, therefore “seeking the coordination and support of the general public especially residents of Kpaguri to volunteer credible information to unearth this mysterious incident.”

Find the full press release below

PUBLIC AFFAIRS UNIT GHANA POLICE SERVICE UWR/WA. JANUARY, 2021.

U/W: MALE ADULT SHALLOWLY BURIED AT KPAGURI – WA

On Monday, January 18, 2021, at about 9:00 am, Police received a report from Lambert Baba of Kpaguri that, a body was partially buried at Kpaguri, a suburb of the Wa Municipality which has started decomposing.

Police proceeded to the scene and found an unknown body partially buried. The body was at its decomposing stage hence, the need to coordinate with the Wa Municipal Chief Executive, personnel of the Wa Municipal Environmental Health Department led by Mr Paul Mornah and the Municipal Hospital Medical team led by Dr Joshua Alhassan Ayariga.

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at about 2:00 pm, a team of Police investigators and the above-mentioned stakeholders visited the scene and exhumed the body.

The body revealed was a male adult aged about 30 years, stands at about 6 feet tall and was seen wearing a pair of jeans trousers and a “T-shirt”. The body was duly examined by Dr. Alhassan Ayariga of the Wa Municipal Hospital but no marks of violence were detected as a result of its decomposition stage. He promised to submit his findings in due course and the body was subsequently conveyed to the Wa main cemetery and buried accordingly.

The Regional Police Command is seeking the coordination and support of the general public especially residents of Kpaguri to volunteer credible information to unearth this mysterious incident.

PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFI R/UWR C/INSPR GIDEON OHEN BOATENG

---citinewsroom

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
50 arrested for breaching COVID-19 protocols at Dunkwa-on-Offin
22.01.2021 | Social News
Marching NDC MP's case adjourned to February 8
22.01.2021 | Social News
Manhyia Palace Museum shut down for renovation
22.01.2021 | Social News
WaterAid handover GH¢800,000 composite toilet facility to La Wireless Schools
22.01.2021 | Social News
Baby harvesting: Susan Clinic closed down
22.01.2021 | Social News
Baby harvesting scandal: Child adoption process not complex – Social Welfare clarifies
21.01.2021 | Social News
Police arrest 282 more for not wearing nose masks
21.01.2021 | Social News
Police arrest 100 persons for not wearing nose masks in Cape Coast
21.01.2021 | Social News
JHS leaver makes a paddle car from wood
21.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Laying-In-State of Rawlings begins Sunday
25 minutes ago

Reducing ministers to 85 still too high – Gyampo tells Akufo...
55 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line