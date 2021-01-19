Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama donates uniforms, PPEs to schools

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Yendi in the Northern Region has presented boxes of hand sanitizers and nose masks to schools in the Yendi Municipality on Monday, 18th January 2021.

The move is aimed at supporting the safe reopening of schools and to stem the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus disease following the upsurge of new cases in the country.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama also donated one thousand (1,000) pieces of school uniforms, assorted drinks, and biscuits to pupils as they report to school for the first time in about nine months.

Speaking in an interview after the exercise, Alhaji Farouk Mahama said it was important to resource schools in the constituency in order to protect students and teachers against Covid-19.

“As you are aware the number of active cases is going up and as schools reopen today, it is necessary for me to also support with these PPEs for the protection of these young students and teachers in the constituency,” Mr. Mahama explained.

He added, “I also gave out 1,000 uniforms to vulnerable students who don’t have any uniforms and replaced those with wore out uniforms with new ones to them happy for their studies.”

However, the legislator further urged students to learn hard both Amin class and at home to live up and make good grades.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama was accompanied by the MCE of Yendi Alhaji Ahmed Abubakari Yussif and officials of the Yendi Municipal Ghana Education Services.