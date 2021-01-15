ModernGhanalogo

15.01.2021 Headlines

Bagbin petitioned to probe ‘unruly’ conduct of Ken Agyapong, Hawa Koomson

A Ghanaian citizen, Kwesi Dawood has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to probe the alleged criminal conduct of the Members of Parliament for Assin Central and Awutu Senya East, Kennedy Agyapong and Mavis Hawa Koomson respectively.

Mr. Dawood in his petition accused both MPs of “showing specific unruly actions” which are “unparliamentary, inimical to democracy and pose grave danger to life and property of citizens of Ghana.”

The petition said Mr Agyapong had accused flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama and other members of the party -Joshua Akamba, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, among others of “burning fourteen market stalls.”

It said Mr. Agyapong had threatened to “burn down the house of former President John Dramani Mahama.”

The petition also cited Ms Koomson for physically assaulting some persons at a polling station in the Awutu Senya East Constituency during the voter registration exercise.

“Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson and her thugs burnt down a motorbike belonging to one of those who had shown up to be registered,” it said.

Mr. Dawood demanded that the two MPs should “suffer the necessary punishment” should they be found liable for the alleged wrongdoings.

— citinewsroom

