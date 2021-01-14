Chief of Staff Post: NPP Ashanti Region thank Akufo-Addo for retaining Frema Opare

It is often said in politics that it is always worth it to maintain a hardworking and honourable loyalist since his or her efforts had always paid off in the best interest of a political party.

This is exactly the case of President Akufo-Addo's Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Opare, who has been retained under Akufo-Addo for the second time.

It is against this background that traders of the Kumasi Kejetia have expressed their innermost gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his choice.

The group includes members of the Kumasi Central Market, Adum, Kejetia Market, and the entire Ashanti Region.

According to the group led by the Chairman of the NPP Kejetia market support group, Mr. John Sarpong, endorsed Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as a big encouragement and boost for more women to be motivated into party politics.

He maintained that the Chief of Staff has exhibited humility, selflessness and has a strong support base in the region which must not be overlooked.

"Madam Frema Opare has used her personal resources to transform the lives of many in the biggest market in the Ashanti Region including the kayaye (head porters) and providing hope to the youth and connecting them to the business world," the Chairman told the crowd dominated by women. "We have channeled our wish also to the leadership of the party while we wait for our request to be heeded to," Mr. Sarpong said.

The current Chief of Staff is an economist and a banker who once represented the famous Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in parliament.