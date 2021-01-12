Stop prostituting yourselves before Bagbin, he won't fall for your fake shenanigans – Apaak to NPP

Builsa South lawmaker Clement Apaak says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) attempt to con Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin won't work.

He said the National Democratic Congress(NDC) fought for Alban Bagbin to win the Speakership position in the eighth parliament and not the influence of any actors.

The lawmaker wondered what stopped President Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party from proposing the NDC’s candidate, Bagbin for the position if they really mean their sweet words.

It comes on the back of claims by some members of the governing NPP that the new Speaker is independent-minded and will not allow the former President or the NDC to influence his conduct as head of the lawmaking chamber.

Hon. Clement Apaak writes …..

Folks, the NPP, it’s surrogates and appendages like Awuku, Gabby, Yaw Oppong, should not think they are smarter than Ghanaians.

They plotted and schemed to ensure that our NDC nominee for the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin didn’t win. We know of all the meetings held in that regard.

When all their efforts, including bringing in the army and snatching and eating ballots failed, they are now saying: oh Bagbin doesn’t dislike Akufo-Addo; oh Bagbin can’t be used to support an NDC/Mahama agenda; oh Mahama cant influence Bagbin; oh Bagbin is experienced and independent minded; oh Bagbin this, oh Bagbin that. Really?

If Akufo-Addo and his NPP liked Bagbin that much and knew all these attributes and qualities of his, why did Akufo-Addo and his NPP not propose him for Speaker? And why did they not ask their MPs elect to vote for him? And why are they unhappy that Prof. Mike Oquaye lost? And why are they fishing out some MPs from their side to punish because they voted for Bagbin? Such opportunistic hypocrites.

We the NDC proposed our own NDC Bagbin. A decision made by our NDC leader John Dramani Mahama, our NDC Council of Elders, Our NDC NEC and our NDC Parliamentarians elect. We fought for our NDC Bagbin to win, his victory, as the world saw, via a secret ballot.

If NPP; Gabby, Awuku, Oppong and co, think pretending to like our NDC Bagbin now that he is Speaker, more than us his NDC party folks, will influence him towards them, they should think again.

The NPP candidate Prof. Mike Oquaye lost, they should deal with it and stop prostituting themselves before our NDC Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament. He is way too experienced to fall for such fake shenanigans.

I remain a citizen!

Dr Clement Apaak

M.P, Builsa South