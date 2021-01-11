Tema West youth mobilising signatures for removal of Carlos Ahenkorah as MP for snatching ballots in Parliament

A youth group in the Tema West constituency in the Greater Accra Region under the umbrella of a group called Concerned Tema West Youth say it will in the coming days petition Parliament for the removal of their legislator, Carlos Ahenkorah.

It has therefore begun collecting signatures from residents within the constituency to add to their petition before submitting to Parliament.

The group in a statement copied to citinewsroom.com said it has opened books at various locations within the constituency, inviting all residents to append their signatures.

It said the signatures will be collected between today, Monday, January 11, 2021, to Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Read the statement below:

CONCERNED YOUTH OF TEMA WEST OPENS PETITION BOOK TO COLLECT SIGNATURES FOR THE REMOVAL OF CARLOS AHENKORAH AS MP

We, the Concerned Tema West Youth in furtherance towards removing our MP, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, seeks to petition Parliament in the coming days. In view of this we have opened a petition book at various places across the Constituency for people to go and sign.

If you’re interested in signing the book please contact the following persons;

Gifty Amegashie

Johnson Kunalese

Fred Voado

Alex Tetteh

Please all should endeavour to sign from today, Monday to Wednesday. In other words, you have only today to Wednesday to sign the petition, so that submit same to the Speaker of Parliament on time.

Jointly signed.

Boutrous Andy

Frederick Voado

The group had earlier called for stiff punishment for Carlos Ahenkorah for attempting to mar the election of the Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021, by snatching uncounted ballot papers and attempting to bolt with them after realizing his side had lost the speakership position.

The legislator was overpowered and accosted at the entrance of the parliamentary chamber and physically challenged by some NDC MPs who managed to retrieve the papers.

Meanwhile, the Tema West MP has apologized for his actions .

Mr. Ahenkorah in a press statement said he is heartbroken for the turnout of events on the day.

“I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country, and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us. I apologize though to my family and friends both far and near who may be affected by my actions. The NPP in me couldn't be controlled. I apologize but I tried!!!”

---citinewsroom