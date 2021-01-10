Environmental Health Officer assures students of COVID-free environment ahead of school reopening

The Environmental Health Officer for Bantama Sub-Metro in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Simon Nayoh Kwame has assured parents and learners of the metropolitan a safe and clean environment as the academic year commences Friday, 15th January 2021.

According to him, the inception unprecedented outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has generated fear and panic in both learners and parents of the metropolitan as they go about their academic calendar.

He added that measures have been put in place to ensure a clean and safe atmosphere for learning

"We supervised the first quarter of the disinfection exercise conducted by Zoomlion in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and have ascertained the effectiveness of the exercise across all educational institutions in the metropolitan. COVID-19 protocols will be followed in various schools as schools reopen to safeguard healthy teaching and learning," he further assured

He disclosed this to the media on Saturday 9th January 2021 when Zoomlion Ghana's disinfection team visited the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to disinfect some schools within the assembly.

Mr. Nayoh seized the occasion to thank Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the massive support in combatting the pandemic in the country and therefore asked that such exercise is conducted frequently.

On his part, the Proprietor for Christ The King of Kings International School in Bantama in the Ashanti Region, Mr John Kofi Atta, revealed their readiness to receive about 700 students in the coming days.

"The government has provided face masks and hand sanitisers for all students and teachers to protect them from any further spread of the virus," he said.

He again assured that social distancing protocols will be duly observed in all classrooms.

He was grateful for all the government effort in helping to combat the pandemic ahead of school reopening.