African Development Institute holds conference panel discussion on J.J. Rawlings

Dr. Kwame Akonor, the Founding Chairman of the New York-based African Development Institute (ADI), is organizing an event in conjunction with ADI, billed as Democracy and Development in Ghana: An Analysis of the Legacy of President Jerry John Rawlings, to discuss the legacy of Ghana’s former President Jerry John Rawlings who recently passed on after a short illness. Rawlings’ passing took place on November 12, 2020.

PROGRAM DETAILS

TIME: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 3-5 pm (Eastern Standard Time).

Each speaker will be given 20 minutes to make his/her presentation. The remaining 1 hour will then focus on Q&A. Notable speakers include:

Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond: Former National Chairman of Ghana’s Progressive People's Party (PPP).

Kojo Yankah: Former Minister of State in the Rawlings government and the founder and President of the African University College of Communications and is also a former editor of the Daily Graphic, the widest circulation newspaper in Ghana. His recent publication is THE TRIAL OF J.J.RAWLINGS: A Revolutionary Moment in Post-Colonial Ghana (2020).

Emeka Nwadiora: Associate Professor, Temple University, Pennsylvania. Dr. Nwadiora holds doctorates in Social Work and African American Studies and J.D/L.L.M. He is the author, with Dr. Molefi Kete Asante, of Spearmasters: Introduction to African Religion; his primary research interests and teaching responsibilities span the spheres of law, trauma, psychiatry, and mental health. He is the host of the Philadelphia-based “Dr. Emeka Show” on WURD Radio, 96.1 FM.

MODERATOR: Lara Jinadu, Chief Strategist, African Development Institute.

PROGRAM DIRECTOR: Francis Kwarteng, African Development Institute.

FORMAT/VENUE: Zoom and in-person (TBA): Zoom link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/7606909126?pwd=WmRnY2pnaVVBeEN3S3Y3aGNkQlBLZz09

MEETING ID: 760 690 9126

PASSCODE: Rawlings

CONTACT INFORMATION: Event is free but space is limited so please RSVP to Francis Kwarteng ( [email protected] ) and Lara Jinadu ([email protected]).