01.01.2021 Regional News

African Development Institute holds conference panel discussion on J.J. Rawlings

African Development Institute holds conference panel discussion on J.J. Rawlings
Dr. Kwame Akonor, the Founding Chairman of the New York-based African Development Institute (ADI), is organizing an event in conjunction with ADI, billed as Democracy and Development in Ghana: An Analysis of the Legacy of President Jerry John Rawlings, to discuss the legacy of Ghana’s former President Jerry John Rawlings who recently passed on after a short illness. Rawlings’ passing took place on November 12, 2020.

PROGRAM DETAILS

TIME: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 3-5 pm (Eastern Standard Time).

Each speaker will be given 20 minutes to make his/her presentation. The remaining 1 hour will then focus on Q&A. Notable speakers include:

Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond: Former National Chairman of Ghana’s Progressive People's Party (PPP).

Kojo Yankah: Former Minister of State in the Rawlings government and the founder and President of the African University College of Communications and is also a former editor of the Daily Graphic, the widest circulation newspaper in Ghana. His recent publication is THE TRIAL OF J.J.RAWLINGS: A Revolutionary Moment in Post-Colonial Ghana (2020).

Emeka Nwadiora: Associate Professor, Temple University, Pennsylvania. Dr. Nwadiora holds doctorates in Social Work and African American Studies and J.D/L.L.M. He is the author, with Dr. Molefi Kete Asante, of Spearmasters: Introduction to African Religion; his primary research interests and teaching responsibilities span the spheres of law, trauma, psychiatry, and mental health. He is the host of the Philadelphia-based “Dr. Emeka Show” on WURD Radio, 96.1 FM.

MODERATOR: Lara Jinadu, Chief Strategist, African Development Institute.

PROGRAM DIRECTOR: Francis Kwarteng, African Development Institute.

FORMAT/VENUE: Zoom and in-person (TBA): Zoom link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/7606909126?pwd=WmRnY2pnaVVBeEN3S3Y3aGNkQlBLZz09

MEETING ID: 760 690 9126

PASSCODE: Rawlings

CONTACT INFORMATION: Event is free but space is limited so please RSVP to Francis Kwarteng ( [email protected] ) and Lara Jinadu ([email protected]).

