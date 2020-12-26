Sogakope: Woman found dead, buried on cassava farm at Bakpo

An 18-year-old woman has been found dead and buried on a cassava farm.

She was found at Bakpo, a suburb of Sogakope on Friday, 25th December 2020.

The deceased, Emefa Assasey, was said to have gone missing on the dawn of Thursday, 24th December 2020.

According to a family member, the matter had not been reported to the police when she went missing.

Describing what happened, an Uncle of the deceased Mr. Godwin Assasey said, Emefa woke up at about 4 am on Tuesday to sweep, never to be seen again. He said they were hoping she might have gone to see a friend, to return later in the day.

According to Mr. Assasey, the family got alarmed when she did not return after a day.

Her uncle said a search party was initiated when they got information that her slippers were found in a farm nearby, with indications of struggle at the place.

He said the police were then informed at this instance.

According to him, a search some few meters away from where her slippers were found, led to the discovery of where she was buried in the middle of a cassava farm.

Her almost deteriorating body has been exhumed and deposited at the Sogakope District Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

She was found dressed in panties, with cloth wrapped around her chest with cuts on her neck and face.

In the meantime, the police will however not give any official comment, as they have launched investigations in the matter.