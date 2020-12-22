Actionaid supports 132 with vocational and technical skills training in Talensi District

ActionAid Ghana has trained a total of 500 young people in four regions and out-of which 132 are from Talensi district of the Upper East Region.

The young people whose ages are between 18-35 were trained under a project called Providing employment opportunities for young people in Ghana (PEOY) founded by medicorfoundation.

The project is ongoing concurrently in three regions in Ghana including Talensi District in the Upper East Region, Mion and Sagnarigu in the Northern Region and Asutifi North District in the Ahafo Region with each district getting 126 youth being trained except Mion that has 141 recruited to be trained under the three-year project.

The youth will be trained in Leather works, Basketry, Catering, Weaving, Tilling, soap making, satellite installation and phones repairs.

In an interview with the project manager on providing employment opportunities for young people in Ghana (PEOY), Terence Tianaah, the Project manager, said, ActionAid Ghana with founding from medicorfoundation has introduced a lot of interventions in the country to help the young people especially the women between the ages of 18-35 years.

Mrs Tianaah said 500 young people across four regions are beneficiaries of the project (PEOY) and 132 are for Talensi district.

She said with this initiative, it will help prevent the youth from going to southern part of Ghana to seek for non-existing jobs and in the end not get what they want at the south and return home with nothing.

Mrs. Tianaah added that the beneficiaries will go home with basic tools, startup capital and also skilled on setting up their own local savings and loans scheme within their communities.

Beneficiaries were very happy for the opportunity given them and assured ActionAid that the basic tools and startup capital given them will be put into good use to enable them do things on their own.