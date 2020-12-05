ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.12.2020 Crime & Punishment

Three jailed 48 months for stealing 32 inch flat screen tv, home threater

Three jailed 48 months for stealing 32 inch flat screen tv, home threater
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Two persons who broke into the room of a farmer and stole his 32-inch plasma Television and Jerry home theater sound system valued at GH¢1,300.

00 have been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment each with hard labour by the Enchi District Magistrate court.

They are; Armoh Kwaw, 22, unemployed alias Ogu and Alidu Musawudu, 20, electrician, alias Kinita.

A 42-year-old farmer, Kwasi Adu, who purchased the stolen items would serve 12 months imprisonment with hard labour.

The three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime, stealing and dishonest receiving and were sentenced accordingly.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, told the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng that the complainant, Isaac Kwaw and the convicts resided at Old Yakasi in the Aowin Municipality.

On October 23, this year, at about 0600 hours, the complainant woke up and noticed someone had broken into his room through his back window and the aforementioned items purloined.

He said the complainant made announcement at the local information center at Old Yakasi about the theft, and there after proceeded to the Old Yakasi police station to lodge a formal complaint.

Detective Inspector Agyare narrated that on October 28, this year police intelligence led to the arrest of Musawudu and during interrogation he mentioned Kwaw as his accomplice and the one who masterminded the operation.

He was subsequently arrested from his hide out and the stolen items were retrieved in his room, the prosecutor said.

Kwaw and Musawudu then narrated to the court that on October 25, 2020, at 0500 they sold the items above to Adu at Old Yakasi for GH¢500.00.

Detective Inspector Agyare said he made part payment of GH¢200.00 and asked them to bring the receipt covering the items so he would pay the rest of the money.

---GNA

More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Man faces court for hitting driver’s head with bottle over GH¢ 20 debt
03.12.2020 | News
Phone repairer caged over defilement
02.12.2020 | News
Forensic lab examination identifies voice on leaked tape as NDC's Ofosu Ampofo’s
01.12.2020 | News
Man jailed two years for stealing vehicle
01.12.2020 | News
Unemployed man arrested over car theft
30.11.2020 | News
Ahafo: IGP commissions Yamfo police headquarters
30.11.2020 | News
Man Stabs Cousin To Death With Screw Driver Over Woman
27.11.2020 | News
Tain District: Newly Constructed Police Headquarters Inaugurated
26.11.2020 | News
Two Caged Over Car Fraud
26.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

NDC'll create separate ministry for youth — Prof Naana Jane
1 hour ago

Wontumi not arrested – NPP debunk reports
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line