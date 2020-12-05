ModernGhanalogo

Information on cause of Rawlings' death conflicting — Families cry out as they demand post mortem before burial

The Anlo families of the late Jerry John Rawlings says they are resolved to give a befitting burial of the late former President only after the cause of his death is made known.

The families noted that they have been fed with conflicting information as to what caused the death of Rawlings.

This, the family is demanding a post mortem be carried out to confirm the medical cause of death of the late former President latest by the end of January, 2021 which date they shall decide with the State Protocol Department for the burial.

In a letter by the lawyers for and on behalf of Victoria Agbotui family represented by Elizabeth Dangonkie Kodjie with the support of the larger Agbotui, Tamakloe and Allied families to President Akufo-Addo, the families also demand immediate access to the body of the late former President which they are legitimately entitled to both under customs and law.

The families indicated that they are not happy with what they described as the hijacking of funeral arrangements of the late former President and the custody of his dead body inter alia.

They added that the use of the personal letterhead of the former president to carry out unsanctioned communications to the general public and the total disregard of the time honoured customs and traditional practices of the people of Anlo are matters that are of great concern to the families.

The late former President Jerry John Rawlings died on 12th November, 2020 at the Korle Bu teaching hospital after battling a short illness.

Read full letter below:

