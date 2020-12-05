Any attempt by uniformed vigilantes to foment trouble here will have their bodies lifeless without a gunshot, cutlass or stone — Keta South warriors invoke gods

A combined group of local warriors of the Aflao Traditional Area says they would not sit down and allow troublemakers cloned in security attires to cause any form of violence in their land before, during and after the elections. in Aflao, in the Ketu South constituency.

Addressing the press on Friday, secretary to the warriors, Hunor Sagie said, “It is unfortunate that while the entire nation is seriously preparing to take part in their civic right of voting in December, some bad nuts are planning to cause trouble in the Volta region. This is unfortunate, disturbing and has struck a cord in the spiritual community and the gods about to strike. Yes, strike and strike hard.

"It has been revealed to our priest that some vigilantes are to be armed and dressed in military/security uniforms while others will be in plain clothes. Our spiritual father say that these people have been recruited and are being financed by some influential people in high places. Their mission is to ensure that our citizens don’t get to vote.”

He further warned that their gods would strike such persons if they continue to pursue their troublesome agenda.

“We want to sound this note of caution, that any individual who is not a trained, qualified security personnel who abides by the codes of their respective departments and enters the land of Volta region to suppress the civic duty of any son or daughter or resident of the region will be left with their lifeless bodies without a single shot of a gun, cutlass nor stone.”

The Volta region and most especially, residents in the Ketu South constituency continue to berate government over the recent deployment of heavy military into the region.

The deployment which started since the closure of the Ghana-Togo border in March coinciding also with a new voter registration exercise by Electoral Commission (EC) has been described by many in the region including the Volta Regional House of Chiefs as a ploy by the Nana Addo led government to intimidate, brutalize and disenfranchise residents in Monday, December 7th polls.

Though government continue to justify the deployment, there remains concerns among residents who seemingly do not trust government’s position.