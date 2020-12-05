ModernGhanalogo

05.12.2020 NPP News

2020 Election: NPP Group hits streets of Accra to campaign for Akufo-Addo

LISTEN DEC 5, 2020

Professionals from a group known as Patriotic Professionals Integrated Ghana (PPI-GHANA) have hit the principal streets of Accra to scampaign for President Akufo-Addo.

The group was spotted in areas like Tetteh Quarshie, 37, Airport, Ridge and Ring road, held placards displaying messages on the achievements of president Akufo-Addo last Wednesday and Friday.

Drivers and passengers in moving vehicles could also be heard joining the group chanting “4 More”, “4 More” as they saw the inscriptions on the placards held by members of the group.

With placards, the professionals communicated the achievements of Nana Addo as they stood by the roads.

125202090603-g30n1r5edx-ppi-ghana-campaign-6

Some messages displayed on placards to drum home the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government were “Every Constituency Has An Ambulance Under Nana Addo's Leadership”; “Free SHS Has Reduced The Financial Burden On Parents”; “Nana Addo's Gov't Gave Support To Enterprises Affected By COVID-19”; “Nana Is Paying Nursing And Teacher Trainee Allowances”; “Through Planting For Food And Jobs There Is Abundant Food”; “Akufo-Addo Has Spent Our Money On Visible Projects”; “Akufo-Addo's Gov't Has Employed More Than 90,000 Health Workers.

The Patriotic professionals also shared President Akufo-Addo-branded sanitizers to drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

125202090603-qulxoca443-ppi-ghana-campaign-5

One of the lady professionals who identified herself as a nurse called on all professionals to come out to endorse and sell the good message of President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

President of the group, Eric Nartey Yeboah explained that the group threw its support behind Akufo-Addo, because of the unprecedented achievements of Nana Addo, adding that as “professionals they had come to an objective conclusion on the performance of the Akufo-Addo and NPP administration.”

125202090603-0f72ylkxxs-ppi-ghana-campaign-3

This campaign programme followed a recent street and community campaign in Madina which the professionals carried out in Madina when Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's toured the constituency.

125202090604-pulwo0a442-ppi-ghana-campaign-2

About PPI-Ghana

Patriotic Professionals Integrated Ghana has a membership of 200 professionals from various disciplines including health professionals, teachers, bankers, lawyers, security experts, accountants, administrators, building technologists, entrepreneurs, etc.

The group has provided support to Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party's campaign since 2016.

125202090604-vbrduhgtsn-ppi-ghana-campaign-1

— citinewsroom

