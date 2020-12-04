JymWrites: So long, Africa (Jym.01)
Then we sit and watch,
Guns and bloodstains
Mighty men falling off their feet...
Leaving us dick-in-hand.
We sit and watch,
As the world burns and turns against itself.
The walls are closing in on us
and the bridges are gone, except for one.
We've lost our way,
We've lost ourselves to this war
The war for rights without knowing what is right no more.
I see the pain in the eyes of my fellow countrymen
Carrying burdens of different sizes
But crying the same cry
The black star has fallen
Our last defences have broken
We hear voices calling out, so long, Africa.