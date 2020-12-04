JymWrites: So long, Africa (Jym.01)

Then we sit and watch,

Guns and bloodstains

Mighty men falling off their feet...

Leaving us dick-in-hand.

We sit and watch,

As the world burns and turns against itself.

The walls are closing in on us

and the bridges are gone, except for one.

We've lost our way,

We've lost ourselves to this war

The war for rights without knowing what is right no more.

I see the pain in the eyes of my fellow countrymen

Carrying burdens of different sizes

But crying the same cry

The black star has fallen

Our last defences have broken

We hear voices calling out, so long, Africa.