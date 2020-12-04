ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.12.2020 Poem

JymWrites: So long, Africa (Jym.01)

By Joseph Yaw Mawunyo
Jym. 01-So long, Africa.
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO
Jym. 01-So long, Africa.

Then we sit and watch,
Guns and bloodstains
Mighty men falling off their feet...
Leaving us dick-in-hand.
We sit and watch,

As the world burns and turns against itself.
The walls are closing in on us
and the bridges are gone, except for one.
We've lost our way,
We've lost ourselves to this war
The war for rights without knowing what is right no more.

I see the pain in the eyes of my fellow countrymen
Carrying burdens of different sizes
But crying the same cry
The black star has fallen
Our last defences have broken
We hear voices calling out, so long, Africa.

More from Author (44)

More

More Poem
Modern Ghana Links
‘Kokromoti’ Power
30.11.2020 | Others
Campaign Promise
24.11.2020 | Others
The Paradox Of Election 2020
19.11.2020 | Others
Point Blank
10.11.2020 | Others
Let Us Rise Oh Youths Of Ghana
30.10.2020 | Others
The Voice And Power Of The Thumb
29.10.2020 | Others
End ‘SARS’ Now
22.10.2020 | Others
Be A Genius
18.10.2020 | Others
Lies Of The Saints
16.10.2020 | Others
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

A/R: Just as we did to Mahama in 2016, We’ll kick out NPP ov...
50 minutes ago

Airbus scandal: Gov't to fight for $30 million compensation ...
50 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line