03.12.2020 Headlines

Election 2020: Chief Imam calls for prayers on Friday

Chief Imam, Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Chief Imam, Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has directed all Imams across the country to offer special prayers for the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections.

He further instructed all Imams of Jumu’ah Prayers to dedicate their sermons for peace before, during, and after the December 7 presidential and legislative elections.

The Grand Imam made these directives in a statement released on his behalf by his Personal Assistant, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo.

The centenarian cleric called on Ghanaians to use the forthcoming elections as another opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the consolidation of constitutional order, good governance, and national development.

“The polling stations are not armed battle grounds. They are rather centres where we should exercise our civic responsibility of choosing leaders in an atmosphere of national unity in partisan diversity,” he added.

He expressed concern about what he called “the axes of evil” in Ghana’s contemporary democratic politics. “These are the phenomenon of vigilantism, the culture of monetisation, politics of insults, and politics of ethnicity.”

He appealed to all Ghanaians to rise in unison to combat these negative forces in the interest of national unity, stability, harmony, and prosperity.

In the words of His Eminence, multi-party democracy, such as ours, articulates the centrality of the people. “That is why the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana reposes sovereignty in the people.”

He, therefore, described the peaceful conduct of the December 7 elections as a collective responsibility of the good people of Ghana.

