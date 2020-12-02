ModernGhanalogo

02.12.2020 Social News

E/R: One shot dead, others injured in gun attack at Fanteakwa

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

One person has been shot dead while three others are seriously injured in a gun attack on the Miaso to Akanteng road in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred Wednesday dawn at about 4:30am.

A resident told Starr News that unknown gunmen ambushed and opened fire on a truck which was transporting cattle to Akanteng.

He said the driver’s mate who was sitting at the bucket of the truck with three other Fulani herdsmen were hit by the bullet but the driver’s mate died instantly.

The three wounded persons have been admitted at the Begoro District Hospital receiving treatment.

The gun attack has been linked to a feud between farmers and herdsmen in the area.

The feud has led to several fatal attacks between herdsmen and farmers.

The latest attack believed to have been targeted at the herdsmen may trigger reprisal attack from the Fulani community if the security fails to act swiftly.

Chief of the Fulani community Haruna Salifu told Starr News, they suspect some farmers granted bail three days ago by Police for killing a cattle of herdsmen may be behind the latest attack.

--starrfm

