General Manager of BESSFA Rural Bank honoured at 2020 Ghana Industry CEO Awards

Alhaji Hayatudeen Awudu Ibrahim, the general manager of the Bawku East Small Scale Farmers Association (BESSFA) Rural Bank Ltd has been honoured at the 3rd edition of the Ghana industry CEOs Awards organized by the Business Executive.

The respectful and soft-spoken General Manager was adjudged Ghana's Most Respected CEO in the Regional Category (Upper East) at an Awards Night held on 27th November, 2020 at the Movenpic Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The 2020 Ghana Industry CEO Awards is the third of an annual award scheme aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the most outstanding Chief Executives in corporate Ghana across a wide range of sectors. Eligible awardees include CEOs of both private and public sector corporations and institutions.

Alhaji Hayatudeen according to the organizers obtained more recognition, than the other shortlisted nominees in his sector for his outstanding performance in Corporate Governance. It was a result of this that the prestigious award was conferred on him at the five star evening event with attendance strictly by invitation.

The event was attended by shortlisted nominees and their guests; other top tier chieftains of corporate Ghana; diplomats; government officials at the highest level, including public policy makers and implementers as well as various industry regulators amongst other dignitaries.

The General Manager, Alhaji Hayatudeen Awudu Ibrahim thanked the organizers for the recognition.

He dedicated his award to the members of the public who nominated and massively voted him for the award.

He also expressed his appreciation to his wife, Osman Rashida and children and all those who have contributed to his journey in the corporate ladder thus far.