Election 2020: STRANEK-Africa want Embassies to revoke, refuse visas to EC officials, politicians

The Strategic Thinkers Network Africa (STRANEK-Africa) have charged the various Embassies and High Commissions in Ghana to refuse or revoke visas for officials of the Electoral Commission and Politicians ahead of the December 7 polls.

The 2020 General Elections is just around the corner with the Ghanaians preparing to vote for their preferred Presidential and Parliamentary candidates.

Ahead of the election which is edging closer with a lot of tension, STRANEK-Africa wants Embassies and High Commissions to take steps to stop politicians and officials of the EC whose action could lead to violence.

The group want the visas of EC officials and that of politicians revoked in the advent that they will not be able to flee the country should they cause pandemonium on the day of the election.

“Indeed, Ghana has managed to not make democracy a spectator sport and maintained peace hence gaining the title, Gateway to West Africa. In order to protect such enviable title, it is prudent to ensure that individuals and some officials of Electoral Commission who have plans of denting a free and fair elections do not succeed.

“STRANEK-Africa therefore calls on Embassies and High Commissions to withhold or withdraw visas of individuals including politicians and officials of Electoral Commission who may abet to destroy the peaceful democratic process that Ghana has held in high esteem for many years,” part of a press release from the group has said.

The group insists that efforts must be made to actively condemn and take actions against any violence, incitement or intimidation which only serve to undermine democracy.

Below is the full press release from STRANEK-Africa.

For immediate release:

30.11.2020

REFUSE OR REVOKE VISAS OF INDIVIDUALS AND EC OFFICIALS WHO MAY FOMENT TROUBLE-STRANEK-Africa to Embassies and High Commissions

It is said that if we do not vote, we are ignoring history and giving away the future. The day which gives Ghanaians the constitutional right to decide whether to vote for an opposition party to come to power or to vote for the ruling party to continue its term of office is drawing nigh. There is vigorous and contentious campaign by political parties to finish hard in order to win the hearts of registered voters. Violence has no place in electoral process but are some individuals likely to foment trouble before, during and after elections? Will some officials of Electoral Commission engage in conducts which will undermine free and fair elections?

4 years ago, some Embassies and High Commissions including the United States of America, United Kingdom promised to take action against anyone engaging in or inciting political violence which involved refusing or revoking visas. STRANEK-Africa applauded them for taking that initiative.

Indeed, Ghana has managed to not make democracy a spectator sport and maintained peace hence gaining the title, Gateway to West Africa. In order to protect such enviable title, it is prudent to ensure that individuals and some officials of Electoral Commission who have plans of denting a free and fair elections do not succeed.

STRANEK-Africa therefore calls on Embassies and High Commissions to withhold or withdraw visas of individuals including politicians and officials of Electoral Commission who may abet to destroy the peaceful democratic process that Ghana has held in high esteem for many years.

It is imperative to note, no stone must be left unturned in order to continue lingering unto how peaceful Ghana is. Therefore, efforts must be made to actively condemn and take actions against any violence, incitement or intimidation which only serve to undermine democracy.

We are involved in building our motherland Ghana amid the open and energetic nature of campaign in these last days.

Signed.

Nii Tettey Tetteh

Executive Director

+233 559 042 914

Eyram Norglo Deputy Director of Research

+ 233 266 119 773