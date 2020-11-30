Some private schools sold due to lack of gov't support – GNACOPS

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) is predicting the folding up of many, if not all, private schools in the country if government fails to support its members as promised.

GNACOPS said a number of its members are being forced to sell off their schools due to the lack of funds to continue running them.

Owing to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March and the subsequent closure of all schools, the government tasked the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) to support worst-hit institutions, including private schools.

Months later, GNACOPS says its members are yet to receive a substantial amount from the government to help sustain their operations.

The National Executive Director for the Council, Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah in a Citi News interview said just about 20% of their members have received support from the government.

He added that the highest amount received by a school is GH¢19,000, an amount he said is woefully inadequate to help the school make its statutory payments and pay staff salary.

“Over 20 percent of our members received a meagre amount from NBSSI. The highest amount we have received is GH¢19,000. When you give that amount to a school owner to pay for the rent, GRA, SSNIT and Teachers' salary, it will not even be reasonable. As I am speaking to you now, some have even sold their schools.”

Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah says private schools are being unfairly treated in the disbursement of funds they applied for.

He further made an appeal for adequate support in terms of soft loans from the government will flexible terms that will enable private schools to stay afloat and payback in due time.

---citinewsroom