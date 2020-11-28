ModernGhanalogo

28.11.2020 Education

Nsawkaw State SHS Gets New Boys’ Dormitory

By Isaac Yeboah
The Nsawkaw State Senior High School was thrown into a state of jubilation when a new ultra-modern boys dormitory block was inaugurated and handed over to the school by the District Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament.

The newly furnished dormitory block comes with facilities such as laundry, ironing room, Toilet and Bath, and senior housemaster bungalow.

The District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh said the government in its quest to ensure every child that qualifies for secondary education gets access to education, rolled out the Free Senior High School system and no child should be discouraged from taking advantage of the program.

She said the facility has come to reduce the burden associated with accommodation for male students in the school which will also help to increase the schools’ enrollment.

She advised the students and the teachers to use the facility and maintained it for the benefit of the students.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Mr. Gabriel Osei noted that education is central to the government’s efforts towards poverty reduction in the country, and his vision as an MP is to help increase access as well as improve quality education in the district.

The lawmaker observed that the initiative is aimed at providing good infrastructure to ensure quality teaching and learning in the district.

He appealed to the populace to continue to support the NPP government and renew its mandate come December 7, polls to continue its good works.

The team later inaugurated a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for Alhuda Islamic primary school at Nsawkaw.

