[Full Text] Bawumia Speaks On The Future Of Ghana's Economy

Listen to article

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said Government will establish a factory in each district across the country.

He stated that the industrialization agenda is aimed at among other things creating jobs and livelihoods for Ghanaians.

He stated that President Nana Akufo-Addo's government has so far created some two million jobs.

“We are impacting on the lives and livelihoods of Ghanaians everyday,” he noted.

He said this in an address to the nation on the future of Ghana's economy on November 26.

The event which forms part of government's initiative is intended to provide the citizenry with key updates on government’s projects, policies and interventions.

Read full statement below: