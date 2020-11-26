Robotics And ICT Center Will Impact The Youth Positively, Minister Of Communications Commends MTN

Accra, November 26, 2020 - The MTN Ghana Foundation has commissioned a multi-purpose ICT library and robotics lab at Ebenezer Senior High School which will also serve the Dansoman community.

The Dansoman Community Library is the first Secondary School library in Ghana to have a modern integrated ICT Center and a Robotics lab. The robotics and ICT lab will be a learning resource center for training students and young people in robotics.

The multipurpose facility was constructed at a cost of GHC 770,000 and comprised of a 100-seater conventional library area, a 20-seater ICT center, a world-class Robotics lab, and washrooms.

Speaking at the commissioning, the CEO of MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh said “When the idea of a modern integrated ICT library and robotics lab in Dansoman was brought to us at MTN Foundation, I was personally very inspired by it. We gladly accepted to embark on this project at the Ebenezer Senior High School because we understand the life-changing opportunities such a facility would bring to the people of Dansoman”.

“One of our core mandates is to improve the quality of life of people through appropriate and sustainable interventions in communities where MTN operates”, he added.

On his part, The MTN Foundation Board Chairman Prof. Franklyn Manu urged the management and beneficiaries to adopt good maintenance culture to preserve the facility.

He said “Such a facility will require constant upkeep, maintenance, and replacement of to ensure its longevity”.

The special guest of honor Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency commended MTN Ghana Foundation for supporting the school and community with such a modern facility.

She said “I am excited about this project: It is clear from all the success our young people have chalked that they do not lack talents and ability to succeed. What our young people need, are the tools and the platforms to showcase what they have. When given the right tools and the right skills, our young people can compete and be the best in the world.”

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Samuel Koranteng, Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Nabila Williams, a Board Member of MTN Ghana Foundation, Dr. Yaw Okraku-Yirenkyi, a Co-Founder of the Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation (GRAF), Hon. George Cyril Bray, MCE of Ablekuma West Constituency, Mr. Hayford Siaw, Director of Ghana Library Authority, District Director of Education, and the Headmistress of Ebenezer Secondary School.

Since the inception of the MTN Ghana Foundation in 2007, the Foundation has implemented over 150 major projects in areas of health, education, and economic empowerment at a total cost of USD 15million. These projects are estimated to have impacted over 4 million people.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From its inception to date, the Foundation has undertaken 151 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include the construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd-floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.

Education projects undertaken include construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, the establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions, and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital, and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.

For more information visit http://www.mtn.com.gh/about-mtn/community/mtn-ghana-foundation.