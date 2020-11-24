Ghana Has Been Under Serious Security Threats For The Past 4years — Kan Dapaah

The National Security Minister, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah has said over the past four years, Ghana has been facing serious security threats emanating from terrorism, elections, maritime and separatist revolt.

The security minister made these revelations when he met with Members of Parliament (MPs) to reveal the state of security in the country and what the government is also doing.

According to him, despite Ghana being adjudged as one of the safest and most peaceful countries in Africa, the emerging security threats “are far more complex than before.”

Mr Dapaah affirmed that the NPP government is doing everything possible within its mandate to provide maximum security for all Ghanaians and other foreign nationals living within the country in order to have their peace to do their businesses.

Watch video of Kan Dapaah's submission below:

<iframe width="100%" height="430" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0nulOKPc0-Y" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>

" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>