ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.11.2020 Headlines

Ghana Has Been Under Serious Security Threats For The Past 4years — Kan Dapaah

Ghana Has Been Under Serious Security Threats For The Past 4years — Kan Dapaah
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The National Security Minister, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah has said over the past four years, Ghana has been facing serious security threats emanating from terrorism, elections, maritime and separatist revolt.

The security minister made these revelations when he met with Members of Parliament (MPs) to reveal the state of security in the country and what the government is also doing.

According to him, despite Ghana being adjudged as one of the safest and most peaceful countries in Africa, the emerging security threats “are far more complex than before.”

Mr Dapaah affirmed that the NPP government is doing everything possible within its mandate to provide maximum security for all Ghanaians and other foreign nationals living within the country in order to have their peace to do their businesses.

Watch video of Kan Dapaah's submission below:

" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>

---Hot FM

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
I Launched Free SHS In 2015 – Mahama
24.11.2020 | News
Rawlings’ Family Welcome Gov't Decision To Rename UDS After Him Despite Rawlings Rejection
24.11.2020 | News
Ghana’s Debt: Gov’t Spending To Please Voters – John Gatsi
24.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo To Opens Phase One Of Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange Today
24.11.2020 | News
We Don’t Need New Laws To Fight Corruption – Anyenini
24.11.2020 | News
Samira Bawumia Convoy Involved In Accident At Ofoase Kokoben
24.11.2020 | News
N/R: Bawumia Commissions First-ever Tertiary Institution In Kpandai
24.11.2020 | News
Mahama Enskinned As Development King In Gambigo
24.11.2020 | News
Bawumia Commissions Tolon District Hospital
24.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

2020 WASSCE Performance Puts Akufo-Addo Ahead Of Mahama – Ad...
2 hours ago

Vote Akufo-Addo; His Ambulance Was There For Me When I Had A...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line