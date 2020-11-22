ModernGhanalogo

Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal
22.11.2020

By Editor
Dictator NCA May Shut Down Internet On Election Day — Mahama Express Fears
Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed fears the National Communications Authority (NCA) will shut down the internet on election day, December 7.

He said the fears are hinged on recent actions of the state agency in their handling of media organisations in their coverage of scandals and opposition parties.

Speaking in an interview with TV XYZ Sunday, the former President said, “One of the tragedies of the Akufo-Addo government is the bastardization of state agencies. And the NCA has been an example. In my recent interview with Abusua FM, we had advertised the show, then on the day, the NCA took their frequency off so they had to shift to Ultimate FM."

He continued, “I’m also aware of what they did to Joy when they were going to broadcast that investigative piece on the National Lotteries. Joe Anokye is handling the NCA as a political office. I think on the election day they can shut down the internet or any of the things dictators do. I hope we win and stop all that."

