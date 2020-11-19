Listen to article

The 2020 40 Most Inspirational Female Leaders in Ghana list celebrates 40 inspirational women who are future leaders, business leaders or leaders in an organization or political leaders and are making a tremendous contribution to gender diversity, women, and youth empowerment in Ghana. These individuals serve as role models to the youth.

40 Most Inspirational Female Leaders in Ghana, initiative of Young Global Leaders Network, organizers of Young African Leaders Summit and Young Ghanaian Leaders Summit 2020, is an international youth leadership development organization with active presence in over 16 countries.

This is a network of young social and business entrepreneurs, young politicians, young diplomats, young business leaders, innovators, educators, policy makers, young professionals, future leaders and talented young men and women changing the world with their talents.

The network seeks to be the world’s leading organization that trains, mentors, and prepares young leaders for diplomacy, politics, business leadership and entrepreneurship.

Young Global Leaders Network is a registered company and operates in the United Kingdom (Company number 11775356) and Ghana (Registration number CG072582020).

The committee responsible for this initiative set for themselves criteria and received in-house nominations from members and management of the organization. Nominees were scrutinized and the below list made it to the final 40.