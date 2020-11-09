ModernGhanalogo

09.11.2020 General News

Aliu Mahama Foundation Announces 8th Anniversary And Memorial Lecture

By Abdul-Hanan
The Aliu Mahama Foundation has announced the 8th anniversary celebration of the demise of late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

The Foundation in a press release on Monday said it will hold the 4th Memorial Lecture of the late Veep on Monday, 16th November, 2020 in Yendi, the traditional seat of Dagbon and hometown of Alhaji Mahama.

“The lecture shall be delivered by the Hon. Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah under the Theme: Dagbon to the World; the example of Alhaji Aliu Mahama. The lecture shall be held on the Monday the 16th of November, 2020 in Yendi,” the statement said.

The week-long event will begin with the launch of “Zongo Laafia” by second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia, a health and wellness outreach program on Wednesday 11th November, 2020.

Guest of Honor for the Memorial Lecture is businessman and CEO of McDan Group Dr Daniel McKorley who will launch the MaDan Skills Development Center in Yendi.

The Foundation added there will a Photo Exhibition of the former first Muslim Vice President who served under the Kuffour led NPP administration between 2001 and 2009.

The late former Vice President died on Friday, 16th November, 2012 at age 66 during the running up to the December polls.

He left behind a wife (Hajia Ramatu) and four children namely Salma, Umar Farouk, Fayad and Halim Mahama.

