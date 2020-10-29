ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ghana Back To Hipc Not True – Oppong Nkrumah...
Police Interrogate Said Sinare Over Alleged Weapons Distribution

National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare has reported to the Accra Regional Police Command following an invitation.

The NDC stalwart was summoned by the police after the NDC constituency chairman of Ayawaso North, Ahmed Tahiru reportedly confessed to police that Ahaji Sinare had supplied guns to some youth to cause chaos during the upcoming polls.

He is currently being interrogated by officials of the crime unit of the command.

The constituency chairman of the NDC reportedly presented an AK-47 and pump action gun to the police as evidence of the arms being given by the NDC Vice-Chairman to foment trouble.

In a Citi News interview, Alhaji Sinare said the action of the constituency chairman who has been his employee for eight years may be as a result of anger after he fired him about a month ago.

Alhaji Sinare however denied culpability in an alleged plot to arm people with weapons to cause chaos during the December 2020 polls.

“He [Ahmed Tahiru] is the Ayawaso North constituency chairman. He is my boy and I groomed him. He is my employee, and he has been working for me for the past 8 years and I fired him exactly about five weeks ago because of so many reasons. That blackmail will never work because I am a very clean person with a good track record. I am not going to cause mayhem anywhere, I have been preaching peace everywhere I go,” he said.

“I don’t own an AK-47. I don’t even know where this guy got the AK-47 but the pump-action gun is my pump-action gun that has been registered. I reported to the police that my pump-action gun has been missing some few months back. I have got an extract of that report so at the end of the day I will be cleared because that guy, that constituency chairman must be caught, and they must put him behind bars, and they must find out from him how he got the AK-47,” he added.

---citinewsroom

