What Equal Opportunity Did You Create For Ghanaians When You Were President? — Bawumia To Mahama

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has challenged former President John Mahama to tell Ghanaians a single equal opportunity he created for all Ghanaians when he was President of the country before he can be taken serious for his promise to create equal opportunities for Ghanaians.

The former president has been promising to build a country of equal opportunities if he is given the chance to be President again.

Speaking at Kpong on Tuesday during his tour of the Eastern Region, Dr Bawumia questioned the sincerity and credibility of Mr Mahama's promise indicating that the former President has no track record of creating equal opportunities during his reign as Vice President and President.

"For 8 years when he was in government as President and Vice President, where were the equal opportunities he built for Ghanaians?" Dr Bawumia asked.

"They cannot tell you what equal opportunity they have given to our youth. Unemployment is not equal opportunity. Dumsor is not equal opportunity. Cancellation of teacher trainee allowance is not equal opportunity. SADA Akonfem is not equal opportunity. Cancellation of nursing trainee allowance is not equal opportunity. Unemployment is not equal opportunity, decline of agriculture is not equal opportunity, neglect of the Zongos is not equal opportunity, neglect of rural infrastructure is not equal opportunity“.

On the contrary, the NPP, the Vice President said, has proven to be the party for the masses which creates equal opportunities for all, and he cited examples by the Akufo-Addo government.

"We are the government for equal opportunities. Under Nana Akufo-Addo, NPP is showing that we are the government of equal opportunities. We are the government of the masses and all Ghanaians. We are providing equal opportunity for all Ghanaians.

"We are giving teacher trainee allowances, we are giving nursing trainee allowances, we are doing One Constituency One Ambulance, One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, absorbing exam fees for BECE and WASSCE examinations, made Post Graduate medical education free, provided drones to deliver urgently needed medicines to remote areas,

One million Dollars per Constituency, Nation Builders Corps and Free Senior High School Education.

"And we are going to give tertiary loans for access to tertiary education for all. We also want Zongo communities to have model Senior High Schools."

The Vice-President challenged the NDC to tell Ghanaians what equal opportunities they created in 8 years.

He also urged the constituents of Lower Manya to rally behind President Akufo-Addo to continue with his all-inclusive developments and interventions, as well as the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Samuel Nuertey Ayettey aka 'Teddy' to complement the work of President Akufo-Addo.

"We are the party of the masses. The party of the people. The party of equal opportunity and the party of all Ghanaians. Let's vote four more for Nana and let's go forward with development."

