ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: 'ofori-Atta's Performance Shockingly Abysmal; He Fooled Hypocritical I...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.10.2020 Headlines

NPP, NDC Supporters Clash At Jamestown

NPP, NDC Supporters Clash At Jamestown
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have clashed at Jamestown in the Odododiodoo constituency.

Some persons have been wounded following the attack in one of the Greater Accra Region’s known hotspots ahead of elections.

Videos in circulation have seen men in party colour throwing stones, bottles and other projectiles on a street at each other.

The fighting was concentrated at on the Atta Mills Highway at a junction called One Way.

Police sources indicated that both parties have filed complaints with police following the incident on Sunday morning.

The number of wounded is yet to be confirmed by police.

Tensions are normally high in Odododiodoo ahead of elections and observers flag it as a volatile constituency.

Reports of violence have been noted since the start of 2020.

In January, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, claimed he was assaulted by National Security personnel.

This led to a clash between NPP supporters and NDC supporters in front of the Jamestown District Police Headquarters.

---citinewsroom

Like, subscribe and follow our photo reports here:

poster-20 poster-22-2
View Album

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
We Must Eliminate Fake News From Media Space — Akufo-Addo
Samson Lardy Anyenini Is 2019 Best Journalist
A/R: NDC Mass Up At Police Headquarters After Arrest Of Colleagues
A Choice for NPP is 1 Step Forward; A Choice for NDC is 2 Steps Backward - VP Bawumia
Mahama Promises To Resurrect Black Star Shipping Line
Mahama Left Only 23 E-blocks; We've Added 27 More – Bawumia
Agona West: NDC PC Charged Over Alleged Plot To Kill Gender Minister
Gov’t Won’t Use Taxpayers Money To Pay Customers Of ‘419 Menzgold’ – Bawumia
You're A Covenant Keeping Leader — Ahafo Chiefs To Akufo-Addo
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

We Must Eliminate Fake News From Media Space — Akufo-Addo
1 hour ago

NPP, NDC Supporters Clash At Jamestown
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line