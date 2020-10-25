NPP, NDC Supporters Clash At Jamestown

Supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have clashed at Jamestown in the Odododiodoo constituency.

Some persons have been wounded following the attack in one of the Greater Accra Region’s known hotspots ahead of elections.

Videos in circulation have seen men in party colour throwing stones, bottles and other projectiles on a street at each other.

The fighting was concentrated at on the Atta Mills Highway at a junction called One Way.

Police sources indicated that both parties have filed complaints with police following the incident on Sunday morning.

The number of wounded is yet to be confirmed by police.

Tensions are normally high in Odododiodoo ahead of elections and observers flag it as a volatile constituency.

Reports of violence have been noted since the start of 2020.

In January, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, claimed he was assaulted by National Security personnel.

This led to a clash between NPP supporters and NDC supporters in front of the Jamestown District Police Headquarters.

---citinewsroom

