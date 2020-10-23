ModernGhanalogo

Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong's ...
23.10.2020 General News

COVID-19: Akufo-Addo’s Good Leadership Is The Reason For Our Successes – Dr. Da Costa

By John Awuni
Ghana is being globally celebrated for the measures it has put in place to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Chairman of Risk Communication and Social Mobilisation Committee for Ghana’s COVID-19 Response team, Dr DaCosta Aboagye, the country’s commendation is welcomed because of the good leadership President Akufo-Addo has exhibited against the Coronavirus fight.

Speaking on Hard Facts with Akosua Manu on Happy 98.9 FM. Dr Dacosta said, “If you could remember when the pandemic broke out, the whole world thought it will be worse in Africa and in Ghana but the hard work of the health service, the Government and Ghanaians are legendary, so I’m not surprised that Ghana is being celebrated globally. Every decision the President takes on COVID-19, he thinks through it thoroughly and carefully. He will interrogate every suggestion and strategy if he [Nana Addo] is not convinced he will not make a decision on it.

“This whole fight against COVID-19 is about leadership. Ghana is being celebrated globally because we have a good leader like Nana Addo.,” he added.

He continued, “Measures such as the use of drones to deliver samples for testing at the test centres and personal protective equipment (PPE) to health facilities."

Dr Da Cost stressed, "Others were the closure of the borders and the mandatory quarantine of all travelers who arrived in the country within a certain period, the strict compliance with preventive measures and the ban on social and public gatherings early enough to curb rapid community spread."

