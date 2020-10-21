ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.10.2020 Social News

Nigeria: Hoodlums Burn Ports Authority Building In Lagos

Nigeria: Hoodlums Burn Ports Authority Building In Lagos
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some hoodlums have entered the Lagos headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Marina.

A member of the Lagos State Fire Service, who confirmed the incident, said they set fire to the building.

He noted that efforts were on to salvage the situation.

The firefighter explained that a statement would soon be released on the level of destruction done to the federal facility.

The arson was said to be a fallout of the attack on protesters at the Lekki tollgate.

While witnesses claimed that seven people were killed and many injured, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said nobody died.

Although the governor said the military was responsible for the attack, the Nigerian Army denied complicity in the shootings and tagged reports on the incident as fake news.

---citinewsroom

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Konkomba Chief, 10 Others Arrested Over Violence, Murder
Robber Shot Dead Man, Bolt With Cash
Court To Resume Trial Of Major Mahama
81million Euro Loan Approved For Sekondi-Takoradi Water Project
Case Against Auditor General’s Powers Take Off
148 Togolese Arrested In Saboba
Jirapa: Education Officer Laments Rising Cases Of Teenage Pregnancy
Death Of Prof. Benneh’s 'Killer' Questionable – Family
Plan Ghana Introduces Washable, Reusable Sanitary Pads
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Have Confidence In Me, I'm An Honest Leader — Akufo-Addo
1 hour ago

Church Collapse: Nine Confirmed Dead As Rescue Efforts Under...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line