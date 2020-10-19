ModernGhanalogo

19.10.2020 Social News

Man Shot Dead In Robbery Attack In Kumasi

A thirty-six-year-old man has been shot dead in a daylight robbery attack at Atonsu in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region Monday.

Reports say the deceased, Maxwell Awetor, a resident of Ahinsan Estate had gone to visit a friend after making a transaction at the Atonsu Branch of the Prudential Bank when the incident happened.

According to an eyewitness, two armed robbers accosted the deceased soon after he entered his friend’s house and shot him.

“I was sitting in this lotto kiosk and saw some two men riding a motorbike. One got down and entered the house, moments later we heard a loud sound. We initially thought a gas cylinder had exploded but nobody came out of the house. Not long after I saw the man come out of the house with a pistol stuck around his waist holding a brown envelope. But before I could raise an alarm for help he jumped onto the motorbike and sped off. I and two others went to the house and saw the deceased in a pool of blood. We rushed him to the hospital but he, unfortunately, died at the Kumasi South Hospital.“

The body has been deposited at the morgue.

Police have since commenced investigations. No arrest had been made at the time of filing this report.

---Kasapafmonline.com

