Election 2020: Odike, Marricke Gane, Three Others Disqualified

Five out of the 17 presidential aspirants who submitted their nomination forms to contest the 2020 polls have been disqualified by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The five include two independent presidential nominees; Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane, and three political party-sponsored nominees; Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Kwasi Busumbru of the People's Action Party (PAP), and Nana Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP).

The Returning Officer for the 2020 presidential election, Jean Mensa made this known at the Electoral Commission's Let the People Know Forum on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Below is the full list of presidential candidates who sailed through:

  1. Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate
  2. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP
  3. Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM
  4. Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP
  5. John Dramani Mahama – NDC
  6. Akua Donkor – GFP
  7. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings – NDP
  8. Hassan Ayariga – APC
  9. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet – CPP
  10. Henry Herbert Lartey – GCPP
  11. Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG
  12. David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC

---citinewsroom

