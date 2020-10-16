ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.10.2020 Social News

Election 2020: No Weapons Moved Out Of Armouries, No Uniforms Issued To Vigilante Groups — GAF

Election 2020: No Weapons Moved Out Of Armouries, No Uniforms Issued To Vigilante Groups — GAF
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has described as “totally false”, allegations that it intends to give its military uniforms to vigilante groups and equip them with 4,000 weapons to operate in the Volta Region on Election Day December 7.

The GAF in a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations, Colonel Aggrey-Quashie, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the “The Ghana Armed Forces wish to state categorically that the allegations are totally false and malicious. There is no iota of truth in them.

“We, therefore, demand a retraction of the false publication and an apology. We also urge the public to totally disregard the false statements,” the statement said.

It said “As an institution, the GAF does not usually respond to political commentary nor engage in political discussions. However, when factual inaccuracies are peddled against it, the GAF has a duty and responsibility to set the records straight.

“And the truth is that no weapons have been moved out of its armouries and neither have any uniforms been issued or planned to be issued to any group as alleged,” it added.

The statement said GAF would continue to carry out its constitutionally-mandated roles in a robust and professional manner, regardless of any attempts to draw it into the political fray.

---GNA

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Six Found Dead In Galamsey Pit At Mpohor
NPP Foot Soldiers Hijack 1V1D Projects – Peasant Farmers
JB Killer Case: I Can’t Give You Audience – Court Tells Sexy Don Don
V/R: Increase Security In Afife To Prevent Western Togoland Attack – Chief
Beware Of Fraudulent Recruitment Adverts – GAF Cautions Public
A/R: Four Robbers Attack Traders At Abofour Market
Juju Man Admits, Fined For Performing Rituals With Sam George Pictures, Posters On Volta Lake
You Can Put 1000 Police Officers To One MP, They Can Be Ambused Because Officers Lack Intelligence – Adam Bona
GWCL Laments Encroachment On Buffer Zone Lands Around Weija Dam
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: Everything EC Is Doing Is Showing That We're ...
27 minutes ago

Election 2020: I Don’t Hate Jean Mensa, I Want The Right Thi...
37 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line