ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.10.2020 General News

Accra Floods: Local Gov’t System Not Working – NPP Communicator

Accra Floods: Local Gov’t System Not Working – NPP Communicator
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A member of the governing NPP’s communication team Courage Nobi is calling for total reform in the local government structure of the country.

According to him, Ghana’s local government is not working.

His comment comes after massive floods enveloped parts of on Saturday and Sunday following hours of torrential rainfall.

He said the president’s vision of Accra becoming the cleanest city in Africa was achievable but needed hard push.

He told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr “regarding the flood issue, I think our local government isn’t working, it hasn’t been working and I think we need a total overhaul of our local government.”

“The president’s promise and module of Accra being the cleanest city is achievable but we have to push hard. And when road contracts are awarded, we need to have value for money.”

He added that “but for the bridges, roads constructed by government, the floods would have been worse.”

---starrfm

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
There’s No Evidence Of Money Laundering In Ghana – EU
Don't Accept Favours From Okada Boys, They'll Ruin Your Future — Girls Advised
No Gov’t Official Arrested In The UK – Oppong Nkrumah
Aggrieved Menzgold Customers Blame Gov't For Death Of Members, Demand Bailout
Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation Sets Up Committees To Deepen Community Partnership
Anti-Vigilantism: Peace Council Engages Political Parties On Roadmap
Check Weather Forecast Everyday — GMet Urges Public
Goldstar Air, Liberia Gov’t Sign Strategic Partnership To Revive National Airline
Goldstar Air Honours Liberia President
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

We'll Mobilize Our Friends And Family To Vote For NDC If Aft...
45 minutes ago

We Don’t Want Any Independent Candidate Business – Bawumia T...
45 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line