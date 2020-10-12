Obinim’s Accomplices Identified, One More At Large

Listen to article

Two out of the three accomplices of Bishop Daniel Obinim, the Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church who has been slapped with fresh criminal charges in the ongoing forgery trial at the Kaneshie District Court have been identified.

The prosecution and the defence team are therefore cooperating with the police to have the remaining one arrested and put them before the court, the District Court presided over by Her Worship Rosemond Duodua Agyiri was told.

In court on Monday, October 12, 2020, the prosecution led by Sargent Asamoah Richard told the Court that they are working on getting the other accomplice who is at large.

He said the defence is co-operating with them in doing so and once they get them through the right processes, they will be before the court.

Dela Blagogy, counsel for Bishop Obinim corroborated the point of prosecution and said they know the whereabouts of two of those at large.

The case has been adjourned to November 16, 2020.

Fresh charges

Bishop Obinim, the Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church has been slapped with fresh criminal charges in the ongoing forgery trial at the Kaneshie District Court.

He has been charged with four counts of conspiracy to publish false news, conspiracy to forge other documents, publication of false news, and forgery of other documents.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The new charges were slapped on Bishop Obinim on September 9, 2020 at the Kaneshie District Court after the old charges were withdrawn.

Charged alongside Bishop Obinim as an accomplice is Kwabena Otchere, who is the second accused person and three other persons who are at large.

Bishop Obinim was initially standing trial on charges of publication of false news and forgery.

He was picked up by the police on an arrest warrant issued by the court on May 19, 2020.

Obinim was sent to the court and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000, with three sureties, one to be justified.

The police said Obinim is also under investigation for other offences leveled against him.

---Kasapafm