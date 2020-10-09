ModernGhanalogo

Rawlings Heap Praises On Akufo-Addo For D.K. Poison's Payment

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ex-President Rawlings has said President Nana Akufo Addo deserves commendation for approving the payment of $45,000 the state owed former World Boxing Champion, David Kotei, popularly known as D.K. Poison.

An official statement signed by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, the Head of Communications Directorate of the former president said: " It is gratifying that the President chose to approve the payment on compassionate grounds.

"It is also noteworthy that the President's decision was informed by the report of an investigative team that looked into the retired world champion's petition before the payment was approved."

The statement said: "We have for decades observed how some of our outstanding sportsmen have become destitute because of the lack of a steady income."

"The best testament of gratitude D.K. Poison can show to the President and the country will be to manage the funds judiciously.

"I take this opportunity to urge our successful sportsmen to endeavour to manage their resources in a prudent manner as they retire relatively younger and have to contend with whatever resources they earned while in active sports, it added.

The statement said it was also important that " our successful sportsmen show graciousness to some of our retired sportsmen who are in need."

---GNA

