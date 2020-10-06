ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.10.2020 Social News

Tenants Union Appeals To Gov't Over High Rent Advances

By Issah Mohammed || Contributor
Samuel Atta Akyea
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Samuel Atta Akyea

The National Tenants Union of Ghana has appealed to government to remain committed to initiating concrete policies on social housing to allow majority of Ghanaians who are low-income earners acquire befitting place of habitation.

According to them, housing alternatives were needed urgently in the country in order to ease economic hardships associated with renting of private houses which are exorbitant, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement released to mark International Tenants Day which is marked on the first Monday of October, the union stated that access to housing was a human right and a source of dignity for all people including the haves and the have nots.

It has, therefore, appealed to government to, among other things, introduce an emergency bye-law to put a moratorium on all evictions by landlords and property owners, announce relief package to provide financial rent assistance to tenants and also roll out policies to increase social housing and the supply of low-income housing for the urban poor.

The union commended President Akufo-Addo for “his magnanimity in providing free water and absorbing 50 per cent of electricity bills for all residential tenants, and at large households to alleviate the untold hardship that the novel coronavirus has brought upon us.”

We also thank the housing ministry for committing to provide direct financial assistance to tenants who need financial support to settle their indebtedness on rents to their landlords provided the hardship is as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Law Entrance Exams: 1,045 Passes Not Enough – NALS
N/R: Taskforce To Dredge White Volta By Middle Of October
Ashanti Regional Chief Imam Faces Widespread Condemnation From Muslim Communities Over Mahama Morgue Promise
Relief Items Given Us Inadequate – North East Flooding Victims Lament
Pastors Who Predict Elections Are Lotto Forecasters, Becareful — Bishop
Residents Of Kwao Bondzie Call For More Police Patrols Over Land Guard Attacks
Volta Region: Autism Activist Afi Antonio Foundation Empowers Women
Covid-19: We Don’t Want 2nd Wave In Ghana; But Let’s See How School Reopening Goes – Carbonu
Some Members Applied For 30k And Only Got Paltry Ghc1,500; Gov't Has Deceived Us With Stimulus Package – GNAPS
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

I'm Not Interested In Any Crooked Results, I Don't Want To B...
6 minutes ago

Mahama Inflated Cost Of Cocoa Roads; We Audited Projects – N...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line