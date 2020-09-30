ModernGhanalogo

30.09.2020

Election 2020: We’ll Deal With Trouble Plotters To Know That Gov't Has Power – Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo says his government will deal ruthlessly with persons plotting to foment trouble during the December 7 election.

President Akufo-Addo said he will ensure that the upcoming polls are violent-free and Ghanaians are able to undertake their civic duty without any hindrance or intimidation.

The President made the remarks when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of Juaso in the Asante Akyem South District as part of his tour of the Ashanti Region.

“When it’s time for the elections, anyone who has registered should go and vote. The upcoming polls will be peaceful, we will not allow anyone to foment trouble. For those who will seek to bring trouble, we will deal with them. They will know that the government has the power to deal with them. So, the polls will be peaceful for everyone to exercise their franchise,” he said.

The President as part of his tour commissioned a 12-unit classroom block for the Juaso Senior High Technical School.

He also inspected a fertilizer and Pork processing factories under the One District One Factory projects in the Asante Akyem South District.

In addition, he also commissioned a 12 unit classroom block for the Konongo Odumase Senior High School.

— citinewsroom

