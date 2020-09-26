Applications Open For 2020 Kwame Nkrumah Creative Writing Workshop

The Accra International Book Festival (AIBF) is currently accepting applications for the 2020 Kwame Nkrumah Creative Writing Workshop.

The Afro-Book Festival has said that the face-to-face writing course will be held from October 29 to 30 at the Ama Ata Aidoo Centre for Creative Writing inside the African University College of Communication (AUCC), Adabraka, for 10 selected writers.

The applications deadline for the 2020 Kwame Nkrumah Creative Writing Workshop is October 10.

In a statement Friday, the Accra International Book Festival has asked interested persons to email their application letters accompanied by their resume and sample write up to [email protected] , not later than the date specified.

A Workshop Committee has been set up to screen the various applications and selects only 10 successful applicants for the fellowship, the statement read.

The free course will be taught by acclaimed novelists and literary agents in the publishing industry in Ghana.

“The workshop-based program embraces multiple genres by providing well-structured support for new creative writers wanting to improve their writing skills,” the Afro-Book Festival said.

The 2020 Kwame Nkrumah Creative Writing Workshop is open to persons who are interested in writing thrillers, satire, memoir, Y/A (young adult), poetry, creative non-fiction, literary fiction or children’s literature, among others.