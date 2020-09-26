50 Students Benefit From MTN Bright Scholarship Awards

Some fifty brilliant but needy students within the Northern part of Ghana have benefited from the MTN Bright Scholarship Awards for their tertiary education.

The lucky students were selected after going through a rigorous selection process due to a large number of applicants for the scholarship award.

The awardees would benefit from packages covering tuition, accommodation, and feeding from MTN-Ghana.

Presenting the awards to the students, Corporate Services Executive of MTN, Mr. Sam Koranteng congratulated them for being selected from numerous applicants.

He explained that the initiative was borne out from the 20th-anniversary celebration of MTN in Ghana in the year 2016.

He mentioned that three hundred (300) people had benefitted from the scheme since 2018, noting that from the initial low percentage of 18% participation in the application process, the female folk participation had reached 32% currently.

Persons with disabilities (PWDs), he continued, have also shown strong interest in the application process which he noted had been highly rigorous.

Dr. Godwin Sabutey, member of the Bright Scholarship award panel noted the rigorous nature of the process leading up to the determination of the 100 persons (50 each from Northern and Southern parts of the country) across Ghana who qualified for the award.

From the applications of 1, 900 persons in the 16 regions of the country, the panel member said a lot of scrutinies were involved in arriving at the 184 applicants who were shortlisted.

Addressing participants at the event, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister commended MTN Ghana for the educational initiative.

He noted that in a few year's time, stories would be replete about MTN for the opportunity it gave to persons who were brilliant but needy to attain higher education.

The Minister charged the beneficiaries to use the opportunity offered them by MTN’s Bright Scholarship award to study hard and excel at the courses they were undertaking in school.